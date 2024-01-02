Hamas Leader Assassinated by an Israeli Drone Strike in Beirut

The actions of the Zionist army have raised fears that Lebanon will become a second front in the Gaza war.

On Tuesday, Israel launched a drone strike against an office of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN).

The facilities attacked are located in the Msharafiye area, adjacent to the capital and where several ambulances have traveled to transport the victims.

Hezbollah's TV station said that Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas political bureau in Beirut, was killed.

A military source confirmed that an explosion shook the Beirutian suburbs this afternoon, without specifying the causes, while another source close to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah referred to the event as a "murder."

The Shiite movement controls most of the neighborhoods south of the capital, an area that represents one of its main strongholds in Lebanon and had not been attacked since the war it waged against Israel in the summer of 2006.

In response to the Israeli offensive unleashed against Gaza on October 8, Hezbollah is engaged in intense crossfire with Zionist forces from its side of the border, although until now the violence has been limited to a 50-kilometer radius of the divider.

The border outbreak, the worst in 17 years, has raised fears that Lebanon will become a second front in the Gaza war, a scenario for which the Lebanese government has been preparing for over two months with a plan to emergency at various levels.