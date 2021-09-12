Haiti’s Main Political Forces Reach a Political Deal

Besides a consensus Cabinet, the deal established elections by the end of 2022 and the drafting of a new Constitution.

Haiti's main political forces reached an agreement to establish a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year.

The agreement established a consensus government in which the figure of provisional President disappears. A Council of Ministers under the leadership of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister will now rule the Caribbean island.

The opposition forces highlighted that the negotiations allowed the integration of the diaspora in the formation of a new Provisional Electoral Council, the release of political prisoners, and a commitment for the reestablishment of security and the dismantling of gangs.

"The Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP) has taken the political and historic decision to sign the political agreement for the peaceful and consensual governance of this interim period." SDP spokesman Andre Michel said.

"It was not an easy decision... But we understood that the time has come to build this country on a consensual basis of permanent dialogue," he added.

Women's protest (on International Women's Day) in Jacmel, #Haiti for respect of the Haitian constitution and against kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/rID0vUkJe6 — HaitiInfoProj (@HaitiInfoProj) March 11, 2021

Henry welcomed the agreement, noting that the deal gathered almost all the legitimate demands voiced by several sectors to achieve social reforms.

"I am confident that this deal will allow conducting, in harmony and good understanding, the affairs of the State during the interim period which I wish to be as short as possible," Henry said.

The agreement established the holding of presidential elections by the end of 2022. It also included a national constituent assembly made of 33 members appointed by institutions and civil society organizations.

The assembly will have three months to prepare a new Constitution to be voted in a referendum by Haitians.