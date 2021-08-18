    • Live
UN Allocates $8 Million to Tackle Haiti's Crisis

    Thus far the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $8 million to humanitarian aid in Haiti, including health care and clean water. | Photo: Twitter/ @KhaledBeydoun

Published 18 August 2021
Opinion

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the international body would support Haiti "every step of the way" as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latin American Nations Begin Sending Humanitarian Aid to Haiti

¨I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis," the official said.

The UN continues to assist those affected by Saturday's deadly earthquake with humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and health care, clean water, emergency shelter, and more.

Thus far, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $8 million to humanitarian aid in Haiti, including health care and clean water.

