UN Allocates $8 Million to Tackle Haiti's Crisis

¨I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis," the official said.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the international body would support Haiti "every step of the way" as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN continues to assist those affected by Saturday's deadly earthquake with humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and health care, clean water, emergency shelter, and more.

Thus far, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $8 million to humanitarian aid in Haiti, including health care and clean water.