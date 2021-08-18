UN Allocates $8 Million to Tackle Haiti's Crisis

The UN continues to assist those affected by Saturday's deadly earthquake with humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and health care, clean water, emergency shelter, and more.
Thus far, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $8 million to humanitarian aid in Haiti, including health care and clean water.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | In Haiti, the toll of victims increases as rescue work continues after the 7.2 earthquake, Several countries from Latin America and elsewhere have provided humanitarian aid and regretted the occurrence of this event. pic.twitter.com/ZP8jr3RpNn