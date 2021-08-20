Haiti Earthquake Victims Receive Food Assistance

As part of the efforts being made to help the victims, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) will send 80 tons of medical supplies and structures for field operations.

Since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake took place on August 14, at least 2,189 people have died and over 12,000 others were injured. Currently, Haitians are struggling to survive and return to normal life.

On August 18, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) dispatched a convoy transporting 3,000 hygiene kits, 2,500 blankets, 500 plastic sheets, 400 shelter repair kits, and safe drinking water. It left from Port-au-Prince and arrived in Les Cayes on Thursday. International aid workers began to distribute food at the Freres Unis school in Camp Perrin, a rural town where some 3,000 people displaced by the earthquake are taking refuge.

The humanitarian assistance operation got a bit out of control as people wanted to quickly access the school to get rice, beans, and oil. As soon as the chaos began, however, armed policemen calmed the spirits of the people and took them out of the schoolyard. There was no violence in this action.

“I am a bit stressed in front of the children seeing life as it is now. The situation is getting worse. People are doing evil to people, the country is cursed, and you feel beaten, ”said a Haitian woman Lucente Florial, as reported by teleSUR correspondent Madelein Garcia.

Beaucoup de populations encore n’ont pas d’eau POTABLE, mais la Martinique apporte à Haïti 15.000 litres d’eau sur le grand porteur de l’armée.



Merci ������������❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLG7Qglk9w — Haytien ������ (@haytiens) August 18, 2021

The tweet reads, "Many Haitian towns still do not have drinking water. However, Martinique shipped 15,000 liters of water on a large army aircraft carrier."

Initially, WFP also planned to bring food overland to Jeremie City and surrounding towns. However, it was unable to do so immediately as the earthquake left the roads in poor condition and obstructed. On Friday, a helicopter took off with supplies to Jeremie from Les Cayes airport.

As part of the efforts being made to help the earthquake victims, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) will send 80 tons of supplies.

"The cargo includes items to install emergency medical structures and offices for our field operations; materials to install emergency drinking water systems for 30,000 people; and medical supplies for the care of 30,000 patients, including items for stabilization, first aid, vaccination, and blood drawing," this humanitarian NGO said from Brussels.

On Friday, Premier Minister Ariel Henry will be received at an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) to present the current situation in Haiti.