Haitian G9 Gang Calls For Resignation of Prime Minister Henry

Senate President Lambert also asked Ariel Henry to resign from his post to prevent the social, political and economic crisis from deepening much further.

On Tuesday, the G9 Fanmi e Alye leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier called for the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a condition to allow fuel distribution in the country.

"Our demand is clear, pure, and simple. Our demand is the resignation of the Prime Minister," said Cherizier, a former police officer who recalled that Henry spoke with one of the perpetrators of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The G9 Fanmi e Alye leader said that Haitians do not need 85 percent of their country's wealth to be controlled by an elite comprising less than 5 percent of the population.

"We don't need a small group of bums who have been playing politics for the past 30 years. The time has come for us, the youth, to take the country’s destiny into our hands," he said.

#HelpMe

Ok, I can no longer stay in Haiti, my kid has gone to school for 1 week since September, I want, I need to leave I'm at my breaking point. As soon as I have the means I will leave. This is killing me. I've held on as much as I could.https://t.co/dSp06ikGdV pic.twitter.com/VnmPzGbeNv — Muriel Vieux #freshResists #demvoice1 (@MurielVieux) October 21, 2021

Currently, Haiti is going through a general strike that was called to protest against fuel shortages and insecurity. Over the last weeks, high fuel prices have paralyzed transportation and other economic activities. Among them are health services, since at least 50 health centers stopped serving the population in Port-au-Prince.

Fuel shortage, which has increased due to attacks on carriers, affects public and private institutions since most of them use fuel-powered electric generators. On Wednesday, Senate President Joseph Lambert also asked Henry to resign from his post to prevent the social, political and economic crisis from deepening much further.

"Do the country's current leaders inspire confidence? No citizen has confidence. The same speeches, the same songs... It is the failure of our society,” said Lambert.