Jamaica to Hand Over a Suspect in Moise’s Assassination

Mario Palacios is a Colombian ex-official who became the subject of an Interpol red alert following a petition by Haitian authorities.

On Friday, Jamaican authorities informed Mario Antonio Palacios' extradition to Port-au-Prince. He is accused of involvement in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in July.

Palacios became the subject of an International Police (Interpol) red alert following a petition by Haitian authorities. He was arrested for violating Jamaican migration laws.

Colombia's National Police Director General Jorge Vargas confirmed there were no proceedings against the ex-officer in the South American nation; therefore, the extradition to Haiti can proceed.

On July 7, a group of individuals stormed the President's residence, where they assassinated Moisse and caused injuries to his wife, ex-First Lady Martine Moise.

The group included 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans. At least eighteen Colombians remain in custody, while three others were killed by Police.

Although investigations continue after three months of the crime, Haitian Police identified Christian Sanon, a 63-year-old Florida-based physician, as the crime's mastermind.

There are several arrest warrants against ex-Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thelot and other officials, including a former judicial employee and a former senator, but so far the arrest attempts have been unsuccessful.