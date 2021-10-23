    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Haiti

Jamaica to Hand Over a Suspect in Moise’s Assassination

  • Soldiers escort the funeral ceremony of President Jovenel Moise, Cap-Haitien. Haiti, Jul. 23, 2021.

    Soldiers escort the funeral ceremony of President Jovenel Moise, Cap-Haitien. Haiti, Jul. 23, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 23 October 2021
Opinion

Mario Palacios is a Colombian ex-official who became the subject of an Interpol red alert following a petition by Haitian authorities. 

On Friday, Jamaican authorities informed Mario Antonio Palacios' extradition to Port-au-Prince. He is accused of involvement in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in July.

RELATED: 

Haiti: The 400 Mawozo Gang Threatens To Murder US Missionaries

Palacios became the subject of an International Police (Interpol) red alert following a petition by Haitian authorities. He was arrested for violating Jamaican migration laws.

Colombia's National Police Director General Jorge Vargas confirmed there were no proceedings against the ex-officer in the South American nation; therefore, the extradition to Haiti can proceed. 

On July 7, a group of individuals stormed the President's residence, where they assassinated Moisse and caused injuries to his wife, ex-First Lady Martine Moise.

The group included 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans. At least eighteen Colombians remain in custody, while three others were killed by Police.

Although investigations continue after three months of the crime, Haitian Police identified Christian Sanon, a 63-year-old Florida-based physician, as the crime's mastermind.

There are several arrest warrants against ex-Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thelot and other officials, including a former judicial employee and a former senator, but so far the arrest attempts have been unsuccessful.

Tags

Haiti Colombia Assassination Interpol Human rights

People

Jovenel Moise Jorge Vargas Martine Moise Mario Antonio Palacios Wendelle Coq Thelot Christian Sanon

News24 - La Opinion - El Pais
by teleSUR/ eh
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.