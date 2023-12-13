Haiti Welcomes Historic Agreement at COP28

The Haitian delegation was present at the COP28 in Dubai, where it encouraged all countries to make urgent changes in order to reduce the impact on the most vulnerable populations.

Haiti's Ministry of Environment celebrated on Wednesday the historic agreement reached at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to abandon fossil fuels responsible for global warming.

According to official reports, the portfolio said the document aims to accelerate action over the next 10 years, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

On Wednesday, countries from around the world approved at COP28 in Dubai a commitment to phase out fossil fuels, which are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.

During the opening plenary session, delegates from 198 countries adopted the declaration prepared by the United Arab Emirates that also included a decision to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency.

"We have faced realities and set the world on the right track," Sultan Al Jaber assured and added, "We have provided you with a solid action plan to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within our reach."

ADOPTÉ : Avec une référence sans précédent à l’abandon de tous les combustibles fossiles, le Consensus des Émirats arabes unis apporte un changement de paradigme qui a le potentiel de redéfinir nos économies.



The tweet reads, "ADOPTED: With an unprecedented reference to abandoning all fossil fuels, the UAE Consensus brings a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies."

Furthermore, the document will also help to reduce the risks faced by countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, in addition to striking a balance between development needs and climate action.

According to several reports, the Haitian delegation was present at COP28 in Dubai, where it encouraged all countries to make urgent changes to reduce the impact on the most vulnerable populations.

The window to avoid exceeding the global temperature rise threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing fast, reminded Environment Minister James Cadet.

Any further delay during this critical decade will result in catastrophic scenarios for small island developing states like Haiti, which are still struggling to recover from recent deadly floods that were devastating to the country's economy, he noted.