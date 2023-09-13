Haiti: UN Security Council Meeting Could Be Postponed

"Haiti will still have to wait to know if a multinational force will come to help it."

On Wednesday, the Haitian media Radio Métrodome published that Haiti will have to wait a little longer to know if the United Nations (UN) will give the go-ahead for the deployment of a multinational force to come to the aid of the neighboring country.

According to what he said, a Haitian diplomat accredited to the UN informed him that this issue, which should be discussed during the meeting of the Security Council of the international organization this coming Friday, September 15, could be postponed.

"Haiti will still have to wait to know if a multinational force will come to help it," dictated the message disseminated through its social networks.

On the other hand, at this moment, UN member countries are still evaluating the situation to see how to find a way out of the aggravating crisis in which Haiti is immersed as a result of generalized violence, gang control, the wave of kidnappings, unhealthy conditions and hunger.

Le Président @luisabinader annonce qu’il va se réunir à l’assemblée générale des @UN avec son homologue Kenyan @WilliamsRuto sur l’éventuel déploiement de la force multinationale en����.Selon Abinader la RD doit s’informer du plan pour prendre les dispositions nécessaires.#RFMINFO pic.twitter.com/IXUpVlOtdf — Radio RFM 104.9 (@MARADIOFM) September 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "President Luis Abinader announces that he will meet at the UN general assembly with his Kenyan counterpart Williams Ruto on the possible deployment of the multinational force in Haiti. According to Abinader the DR must inform itself of the plan to make the necessary arrangements."

On Tuesday, the Argentine Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, said that the United Nations is analyzing the possibilities of "taking a decision with respect to Haiti", in the framework of a forum on peace missions being held in Buenos Aires.

According to official data, the humanitarian situation in Haiti has deteriorated considerably this 2023, when, according to figures from humanitarian agencies present in the country, more than 2,500 people have died, almost 1,000 have been injured and at least 970 have been kidnapped.