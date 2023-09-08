DR & Haiti Decide to Maintain Border Closure, Dajabon Province

In view of this situation, the Dominican consul in Juana Mendez, Margarito de Leon, headed a meeting with the Federation of Dajabon Merchants with whom they agreed that the government will support the Dominican businessmen in the border market, since the closure could last for several days.

On Thursday, after concluding without reaching an agreement in the meeting held in Villas Codevi the authorities of the Dominican Republic and Haiti decided to maintain the border closed, at the border of Dajabón.

The decision is due to the fact that Haitians have continued to work on the construction of a canal to divert the waters of the Masacre River to Haiti.

According to several reports, the work to irrigate Haitian land is being built by Haitian businessmen supported by Haitian officials and has caused the prolongation of the closure of the border crossings.

The president of the Federation of Merchants, Freddy Morrillo, said in a press conference that within the agreement reached with the national authorities, it was agreed to hold meetings with Haitian merchants to pressure the Haitian government to take measures to stop the illegal irrigation works.

Due to the continuation of the construction of the canal by the Haitian side, which is intended to divert the waters of the Masacre river, Mayor Santiago Riverón said that the action of the Haitians constitutes "a challenge" to the request of the Dominican government to stop the work, because it violates the international treaties agreed between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Dominican government moved to the zone, close to the canal being built by the Haitians, several heavy equipment to, according to the Dominican consul Margarito de León, offer the necessary support to the Haitian authorities, in case they decide to take measures to stop the group of civilians who are building the work, without state authorization.

In view of the closure of the border, the Army and the Specialized Corps for Land Border Security (Cesfront) maintain the area reinforced.