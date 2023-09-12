DR Gives Haiti 48 Hours to Resolve Canal Conflict

It is already anticipated that the problem could become a kind of boomerang for the economic and political groups feared to be behind the plan to divert the waters of the Masacre River.

On Monday, the National Security Council of the Dominican Republic announced strong measures towards Haiti; one of the most controversial is the definitive suspension of the issuance of visas to Haitians.

According to official data, in the midst of the threat posed by the plan of Haitian groups to divert the waters of the Masacre River, the Dominican government has given Haiti a 48-hour deadline to resolve the conflict or else it will provide for the total closure of the land, maritime and air borders.

Another measure, part of five adopted Monday morning, by the National Security Council, is the definitive suspension of the issuance of visas to Haitians, "until further notice," and the prohibition of entry to the country of all those involved in the conflict.

While the government ultimatum enters its first day today, the total closure of the border with Dajabón continues without variation.

The tweet reads, "In view of the decision in Haiti to continue the diversion of the Masacre River, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) supports any decision that seeks to protect the water resources of the Dominican Republic. This was expressed by Alfonso Ureña, secretary of Environment of the PLD."

In addition to the fact that the closure of the border points at the limits with Dajabon is a severe blow to the economy of hundreds of Haitians who participate in the bilateral trade on Mondays and Thursdays of each week, the threat to "completely close the border for land, sea and air commerce" would further aggravate the hardships of that country.

Another rigorous measure against the illegal construction of the canal, where the intention is to divert water from the Masacre River to Haiti, is to reactivate the intake of the Dajabón River, at the beginning of the La Vigía canal, as a short-term measure to guarantee the water supply to Dominican producers.

As a fifth measure related to the Haitian case, a bilateral meeting of the bi-national water table will be requested to agree on a definitive solution.