Haiti Seals River Water Passage, Dominican Govt Closes Border

"We recognize the Haitian citizens who have voluntarily contributed by sealing the passage of water in the Masacre River," Figueroa said.

On Wednesday, the Dominican government ordered the closing of the border with Haiti through Dajabón.

According to Homero Figueroa, spokesman of the Dominican Republic Presidency, Haitian citizens are sealing the passage of water from the Masacre River, complying with the demand of the Dominican government.

In a publication on his social networks, Figueroa said that this act comes as a result of the border closure executed by the Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront) in compliance with the order of President Luis Abinader.

"Haitian citizens are sealing the water passage from the Masacre River, as demanded by the Dominican government, after the border closure executed by the Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront) on the order of President Luis Abinader," Figueroa posted on his Twitter account.

He also stated that the Dominican government has reinforced its border control policy to guarantee the security and integrity of its citizens, in line with national security measures.

The Presidential spokesman further stressed the importance of maintaining a dialogue and peaceful collaboration between neighboring nations, and reaffirms the Dominican Government's commitment to address border concerns in a privative, constructive manner and in the national interest.

According to official data, the Dominican Government ordered on Thursday the closure of the border with Haiti through Dajabón due to the fact that in Haitian territory work was continuing on a canal to divert the water of the Masacre river to its territory.