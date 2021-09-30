Haitian Trade Unions to Go On Strike Against Insecurity

Nearly 4,000 Haitians have been deported from the United States since September 19, when that country started mass deportations amid a migration crisis that drove some 15,000 people, mostly Haitians, to Del Rio city, Texas.

The transportation and subcontracting trade unions said on Thursday that they would go on strike against kidnappings, the fuel crisis and what they consider the lousy handling of the deportation of migrants from the United States.

The trade unionists confirmed that Monday would be the day of a national strike to denounce the increase in kidnappings for ransom, “which threatens everyone,” while the price of the illegal sale of fuel has increased twofold or threefold in the illicit market, Jacques Anderson Desroches, a spokesman for the union forces to save Haiti, said.

NEW BRIEFING | Haiti: A Path to Stability for a Nation in Shock



The assassination of President Moïse and natural disasters have further destabilised an already fragile Haiti and intensified its humanitarian crisis.



What can be done? ��https://t.co/JjTV6Fj0o1 — Crisis Group (@CrisisGroup) September 30, 2021

Desroches also condemned the “humiliation inflicted by the United States” on Haitian migrants and criticized the fact that Prime Minister Ariel Henry has not issued a note of protest or called for a moratorium on deportations.

Meanwhile, Mexico on Wednesday deported 70 Haitians, who returned home voluntarily.