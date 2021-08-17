Haiti: 16 Rescued in Aftermath of Earthquake and Tropical Storm

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The civil protection agency updated that the earthquake caused 1,941 deaths and over 9 900 injured, with thousands of houses destroyed as tropical storm conditions have been forecasted by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Haiti's authorities reported on Tuesday that at least 30,000 people were left homeless following the 7.2 quakes that devastated the country.
