News > Haiti

Haiti: 16 Rescued in Aftermath of Earthquake and Tropical Storm

Published 17 August 2021
Haiti's authorities reported on Tuesday that at least 30,000 people were left homeless following the 7.2 quakes that devastated the country.

The civil protection agency updated that the earthquake caused 1,941 deaths and over 9 900 injured with thousands of houses destroyed as tropical storm conditions have been forecasted by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"Search and rescue operations continue to remove trapped at former minustah premises in Brefèt locality ..."

The authorities reported that 7000 houses were destroyed and 5000 were affected while the civil protection agency rescued 16 people from the rubble on Tuesday as the damage assessment continues.

The flash floods and landslides hinder relief efforts while the power cut remains and rainfall rates of 50mm almost across all territories.

  
 

by teleSUR/esf-MS
