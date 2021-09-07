Haiti: Death Toll From the Earthquake Reaches 2248

The search missions for missing persons continue with the participation of countries such as Chile, Brazil, the U.S., France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

On Monday, the Haitian Civil Protection Directorate (DPC) published a report summarizing the material and human damage caused by the August 14 earthquake. So far, the authorities have counted 2,248 dead and 12,763 people injured.

The DPC also reported that 53,815 homes were destroyed, 83,770 were damaged, around 25,000 people were displaced, and 329 people have not yet been found. The seismic event caused enormous damage to roads, four ports and 62 medical centers.

Compared to fifteen days ago, the new official figures increased the death toll by 41 and decreased the number of missing persons by 15. Displaced persons are currently at 60 emergency meeting points set by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The search missions for missing persons continue with the participation of countries such as Colombia, Chile, Brazil, the United States, France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

#Haïti-Séisme: Rapport d’Étape 1| Rapport de Situation #11, du Centre d’Opérations d’Urgence National.



Télécharger le document complet via le lien en contrebas ⤵️https://t.co/nEJy6kZB1R#Sitrep #HaïtiRéponse pic.twitter.com/CXwoxpWZ30 — Pwoteksyon sivil (@Pwoteksyonsivil) September 6, 2021

The tweet reads, "Haiti's Earthquake: Situation Report 11 from the National Emergency Operations Center. Download the full document via the link below."

he effects of the earthquake on the education system in Les Cayes were particularly devastating: 566 schools were damaged and 171 were destroyed, accounting for 16 percent of schools in the area.

This led to the decision by the Haitian government to postpone the start of the school year by 15 days in the southern peninsula, where lessons will begin on Oct. 4 instead of Sep. 21, as in the rest of the country.

"It is so crucial for children who have just gone through this traumatic earthquake-plus-extreme weather experience, to have the normalcy and stability of being in a classroom with their friends and teachers," UNICEF's Representative in Haiti Bruno Maes said and complained about the delay.

