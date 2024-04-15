Haiti: Political Realignment Remains Contentious

The nine political and civil society structures that appointed representatives to the CPT are protesting against the changes introduced by the Council of Ministers.

On Monday, the decree that gives life to the Haitian Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) in charge of the political reordering of the Caribbean country continues to be a source of controversy and disagreement.

The document was signed on Friday by the Council of Ministers and published in the pro-government newspaper Le Moniteur, but some leaders of political and civil society organizations are calling for the signing to be reversed.

They want the governing text to be the treaty known as the Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition, initially sent to the government.

The nine political and civil society structures that appointed representatives to the CPT are protesting against the changes introduced by the Council of Ministers.

Le @MCultureHT | @MCHaiti informe la presse en particulier, le grand public en général, que le Journal officiel Le Moniteur n’a publié aucun Arrêté nommant les membres du Conseil Présidentiel de Transition (CPT). [1/2] pic.twitter.com/kCbCEW8NmA — Communication Haïti (@MCHaiti) April 15, 2024

The tweet reads, "Haiti's Ministry of Communication informs the press in particular, and the general public in general, that the Journal officiel Le Moniteur has not published any Arrêté appointing the members of the Conseil Présidentiel de Transition(CPT)."

They denounced the introduction of a series of modifications that undermine the project agreed and supported by the CPT.

The Haitian stakeholders who signed the protest note published in the newspaper Le Nouvelliste "demand strict compliance with the commitments made by the outgoing government during the political process led by the Caribbean Community."

We remain committed "to the consensus built since 11 March 2024. Consensus that is codified in the Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition signed on 3 April 2024 between different actors."