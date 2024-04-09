Haiti: Transitional Council to End Mandate in 2026

After several days of waiting, the Council of Ministers finally took a position and recognized the existence of this body in charge of charting the course of Haiti's political life.

On Tuesday, official sources stated that Haiti's Presidential Council (CPT), the body in charge of reordering political life in the Caribbean country, will end its mandate on 7 February 2026.

The Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition was signed by all the structures represented in the CPT and sent to the Caribbean Community.

This document, a dozen pages long and comprising 53 articles, was initialled by a total of 24 persons on behalf of all the structures.

According to article 13, the mandate of the CPT will end on 7 February 2026.

After several days of waiting, the Council of Ministers finally took a position and recognised the existence of this body in charge of charting the course of Haiti's political life.

El Consejo Presidencial de Haití (CPT), órgano encargado del reordenamiento de la vida política en el país caribeño finalizará su mandato el 7 de febrero del 2026.



Todas las estructuras que tienen representantes en el CPT firmaron el Acuerdo Político para una Transición Pacífica… pic.twitter.com/BLRT0qqZCS — Crónicas del Dia RD (@Cronicasdeldia) April 9, 2024

The tweet reads, "The Presidential Council of Haiti (CPT), the body in charge of reorganizing political life in the Caribbean country, will end its mandate on February 7, 2026. All structures that have representatives in the CPT signed the Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition and sent it to the Caribbean Community. This document, of a dozen pages that includes 53 articles, was signed by a total of 24 people on behalf of all the structures."

Despite this recognition, the names of the nine members of the CPT have not yet been published in the country's official gazette, Le Moniteur.

Nor has a date been set for the swearing-in and installation of these councillors, who will replace the resigned government.

The gangs say they are determined to install the president of their choice no matter what.

The gang coalition maintains that the CPT was born in Jamaica under the auspices of the Caribbean Community and under the watchful eye of the US government, and is therefore invalid.

The bandits allege that they have left out sectors of the Haitian citizenry, including people with known links to them, and repeat time and again that the government must be born in Haiti and not outside its borders.

In the political environment, the tendency of those who advocate a two-headed executive headed by a judge of the Court of Cassation is already public, and they express their disagreement that the country's destiny should be guided by a CPT.

The CPT, once in office, will have to appoint a Prime Minister and form a government in concert with him.

It will also form the Provisional Electoral Council; formulate additional requirements for the regular national security forces to address the international community and establish a National Security Council.

It will also sign decrees and orders issued by the Council of Ministers; and the continuation of relations with Kenya within the framework of the International Security Support Mission.

The Council will enjoy all the presidential powers conferred by the Constitution.



