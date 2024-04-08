Haiti: Transitional Council in Gangs' Crosshairs

On two occasions the thugs tried to take over the National Palace, and were beaten back by the police, who should be on the alert for a third attempt.

On Monday, the slowness of Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) continues to be accompanied by the persistence of armed gangs to prevent this body from being installed in the National Palace.

The gang coalition maintains the argument that the CPT was born in Jamaica under the sponsorship of the Caribbean Community and under the watchful eye of the United States government, and therefore has no validity whatsoever.

The bandits claim that they left out sectors of the Haitian citizenry, including people with known links to them, and repeat time and again that the government should be born in Haiti and not outside its borders.

Plus de trois semaines après la démission du premier ministre haïtien contesté Ariel Henry, la mise en place d’un conseil présidentiel de transition se fait toujours attendre en Haïti, en proie à l’instabilité politique et à la violence des gangs. ⁦@AFP https://t.co/2pXVF0sd7O — Akli Ait Abdallah (@AkliAit) April 6, 2024

The tweet reads, "More than three weeks after the resignation of disputed Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the establishment of a transitional presidential council is still pending in Haiti, plagued by political instability and gang violence."

The Council of Ministers approved the framework document on the creation, functioning and organization of the CPT. However, according to Le Nouvelliste, no announcement has been made about the installation of the members.

After several days of waiting, the Council of Ministers finally took a position and recognized the existence of this body in charge of charting the course of Haiti's political life.

Despite this recognition, the names of the nine members of the CPT have not yet been published in the country's official gazette, Le Moniteur.

Nor has a date been set for the swearing-in and installation of these councillors, who will replace the resigned government.

The gangs say they are determined to install the president of their choice no matter what.

In the political environment, the tendency of those who advocate a two-headed executive headed by a judge of the Court of Cassation is already public, and they express their disagreement that the country's destiny should be guided by a CPT.

The CPT, once in office, will have to appoint a Prime Minister and form a government in concert with him.

It will also form the Provisional Electoral Council; formulate additional requirements for the regular national security forces to address the international community and establish a National Security Council.

It will also sign decrees and orders issued by the Council of Ministers; and the continuation of relations with Kenya within the framework of the International Security Support Mission.

The Council will enjoy all the presidential powers conferred by the Constitution.