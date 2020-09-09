Haiti To Expand Learning Programs for 4 Million Illiterates

President Moise will seek that the illiterate adult population acquires minimal skills to fight to all forms of social discrimination and exclusion.

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise Tuesday called for extending literacy programs to all 10 departments to benefit his country’s four million citizens who still do not know how to read or write.

He emphasized that all citizens must learn minimal skills to take part in the country's development and to fight all forms of discrimination and social exclusion.

The President asked the Literacy Ministry to present a budget before the end of the current fiscal year to finance literacy and teaching projects throughout the country.

This budget will also support the adult education program, which is supported by Cuba’s specialists who apply the “Yes, I Can”, a teaching method for adult literacy that has been used in 29 nations allowing over 6 million people to develop basic literacy.

In 2017, #Haiti’s Ministry of #Education filed with the High Court of Auditors for the construction of 27 schools. Three years later, there has been no answer. Many important government projects are subject to these delays. 26,000 students are waiting for their classrooms. pic.twitter.com/e7BmuyO2ZR — Stanley Lucas (@Stanleylucas01) September 8, 2020

The Haitian education system is highly privatized, with about 90 percent of schools run by churches, non-governmental organizations, or small businessmen.

Half of the school-age children do not have access to formal education and over 50 percent of the over-15-years-old citizens cannot read and write.

Human rights activist Pierre Roy noted that this Caribbean country needs to adapt its learning processes to the contemporary world, given that its education system was established by the French in the 18th century.