Haiti: Opposition Calls for Civil Disobedience without Results

On Tuesday, Haiti dawns in relative calm after a nationwide call for civil disobedience orchestrated by opposition leader Guy Phillippe ended without the expected results.

"The time has come for civil disobedience, we will not pay anything to this government, all departmental offices will be closed except those considered essential," Phillipe said in a video released Sunday to promote a popular uprising on Monday.

We will seize the keys of anyone who drives a government vehicle, and we will neutralize anyone who stands in the way of this revolution, Phillipe warned.

The oppositionist called on the Haitian National Police to stand by the people and on the soldiers of the armed forces to help the population enter the offices of the highest authorities of the State.

"We have to say that we are not only going to overthrow this system, but that we will be the ones to say who we want to lead us," and without making any reference, he sentenced, no white man will be able to confront the will of the people.

In the center of Ouanaminthe, on national road number six and in the Anba Gaya neighborhood, barricades of burning tires were seen early Monday morning.

Philippe's supporters closed the doors of several public institutions, while public and private schools as well as large companies were also forced to cease their activities, but this movement was not replicated at the national level.

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, is due to hand over power on February 7, but today more political actors are calling for his resignation before the date set.

The leaders of the League of Lawyers for Peace and Stability in Haiti and of the "Goch-Haiti" structure stressed to the media that Henry's immediate departure from his post is essential for the stability of the country.

They criticize him for having done nothing to solve the problems paralyzing the nation.

The leaders of these organizations denounced the soaring insecurity and blamed the Prime Minister for being largely responsible for this situation due to his incompetence.

From the criticism, they went on to call for a popular uprising, to force him to step down even before February 7, 2024.

They are angry with Henry and his team, who are only looking out for their personal interests.

The group National Awakening for the Sovereignty of Haiti also joined these actors.

The spokesman of the latter, Jean Ilaire indicated that the group led by Guy Philippe and Jeantel Joseph does not rule out the possibility of taking power by force of arms to overthrow Ariel Henry.

According to him, no option should be discarded, the grouping just created, dreams of a revolution and its leader, Guy Philippe, continues to proclaim it during his tour of the country.