Haiti: Demand for Psychological Care For Police Officer

On Friday, the National Union of Haitian Policemen demanded psychological care for this sector, the most exposed in the fight against armed groups in the Caribbean country.

According to a press release from the union, the physical, psychological and emotional state of the agents is suffering the impact of the current harsh reality.

In addition to the risks, the situation becomes more untenable when with their salaries they cannot make ends meet like the majority of the population, hence they leave the institution.

"The union urges the high command to investigate the cases of officers in need of mental health assistance to help them continue working to restore peace in the city," the statement said.

The union also demanded the delivery of adequate and sufficient materials to continue fighting the growing insecurity, and better working conditions for the officers, especially for those who abandoned their neighborhoods invaded by bandits.

The text called on political actors to work together with the police to put an end to the national security crisis, which undermines the development of an entire country.