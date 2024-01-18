Haiti: Environmentalists Question Paralyzing Environmental Projects

Next week, the commission will visit the city of Nippes to follow the progress of the Productive and Resilient Territories project.

On Wednesday, the Haitian Ecological Intervention Group and the Movement to Support the Development of Haitian Territorial Collectivities questioned the Ministry of Environment for the paralysis of the approved projects.

A commission visited the program "Improvement of the flow of ecosystem services in the biologically rich watersheds of the southern region of Haiti," and noted a lack of concrete actions in the areas of execution.

The project was launched on March 9, 2023 "by the Ministry of the Environment, the United Nations Development Program, and Heifer International Haiti, with financial support from the Global Environment Facility," the statement said.

This plan aims to strengthen the environmental governance of ecosystems and watersheds.

The environmentalists requested explanations from the Ministry of the Environment and its international partners regarding the delay in the activities.

The activists denounced that thousands of dollars were invested in programs, but nothing changed in the lives of the residents, who are increasingly affected by solid waste, lack of sewers and ravines that become open dumps. These factors cause flooding during heavy rains.

Water resources, they warned, are diminishing while water needs are doubling.

They recalled that forests are essential to combat climate change and meet people's needs for water and food.