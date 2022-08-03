Haiti: Lack of Consensus Stocks Political Dialogue for Peace

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in the summer of 2021 exacerbated the wave of violence that the Caribbean country has been experiencing for years.

Negotiations under the Montana Agreement to achieve pacification and normalization of Haiti's political life stalled again on Tuesday after the two main groups that led the negotiations withdrew from the talks.

The Democratic and Popular Sector spokesman, André Michel, wrote about the rupture: "I encourage the brothers and sisters of the Montana team to return to the dialogue table. The time has come for us to put the country's interests before the group's interests."

According to Michel, who is a member of the commission created by the Government to advance in the search for a national consensus, the committee will continue the meetings with other sectors while the Montana signatories return to the dialogue.

For his part, the negotiator and former presidential candidate Leslie Voltaire regretted that no progress has been made in this sense, although he said he did not lose hope that his country would be on a path in which its citizens would not have to flee from poverty and insecurity.

Voltaire affirmed, in this sense, "dialogue is a challenge in the face of some who want to steal all the customs and revenues of the country and other idealists who want to build a democratic, modern nation that grows with the creation of wealth and social justice."

The institutional fragility of Haiti, says Voltaire, is expressed in the fact that "We are in a situation in which the Executive Power is not legal, the Legislative only has 10 senators, out of 30 that it should have, and there are no deputies because new elections have not been held. And the Supreme Court is amputated of three or four of its members and cannot decide anything."

The assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021, created a power vacuum that was filled, first briefly by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and then by current Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom the former president had appointed to that position two days before his death.

In the midst of this tension, the so-called Core Group, which includes representatives of the OAS, the UN, the European Union, and the ambassadors of the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and Spain, published a Twitter account that Henry should be the Prime Minister, with the commitment to hold elections in January 2022, which he has not done.