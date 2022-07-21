Opening of Humanitarian Corridor in Haiti

Authorities in the commune of Cité Soleil, in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, announced on Thursday the opening of a humanitarian corridor.

The decision comes in the face of gang violence affecting the population of the Cité Soleil commune in Port-au-Prince, where warfare between illegal armed groups has cost the lives of a considerable number of people.

The acting agent of Cité Soleil, Joël Janéus, said that this measure constitutes "an opportunity for the government, the municipality and non-governmental organizations to come to the aid of the population."

According to the Haitian official, the humanitarian actions may be facilitated by the decrease in violence observed since last Saturday by the self-styled G-Pep and G-9 gangs fighting for control of territories.

The decision was taken after the meeting held by the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Communities, Liszt Quitel, with the authorities of Cité Soleil to assist the victims of the conflict.

L’agent intérimaire de Cité Soleil, Joël Janéus, a annoncé sur Radio Magik9, l’ouverture d’un couloir humanitaire en faveur des victimes de la guerre des gangs à Cité Soleil. https://t.co/ckPX4zXolU pic.twitter.com/ocqoKdGKtL — Héritage Express News (@Hxexpressnews) July 21, 2022

The interim agent of Cité Soleil, Joël Janéus, announced on Radio Magik9 the opening of a humanitarian corridor in favor of the victims of the gang war in Cité Soleil.

For his part, the executive director of the National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH), Pierre Espérance, said that the gang war "is the mobilization of the coalition of Ariel Henry's government and the September 11 team with this armed group".

Espérance added that the groups have strengthened under Henry's term, noting that there have been two massacres with some 500 victims during his administration.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) representation in Haiti warned of the devastating impact of last day's armed actions since before the hostilities, the population of Cité Soleil had "critical malnutrition rates among children under five years of age."