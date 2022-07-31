Boat Carrying 141 Haitian Migrants Lands in Southern Cuba

The boat, which was sailing over its capacity in precarious conditions, was carrying 22 children and several pregnant women.

A boat with 141 Haitians on board landed on the southern coast of the Cuban province of Cienfuegos, specifically on the beach of La Tatagua, after eight days of navigation.

The head of Red Cross Operations in Cienfuegos, Nadiezka Carvajal, said that "of the 141 people traveling on the boat, over capacity and in precarious conditions, 22 are children, and there are pregnant women and elderly people".

According to the testimony of one of the castaways, the boat's objective was to reach Florida, in the United States (U.S.A.), which was frustrated due to the deteriorated weather conditions.

The ship set sail from the island of Gonâve, located west of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, and landed after eight days of navigation on the southern coast of Cienfuegos, located some 233 kilometers from Havana.

En #Cienfuegos ofrecen asistencia a un centenar de migrantes haitianos tras arribar en la tarde de este viernes a la costa de la provincia. #Cuba #CienfuegosEncanta #Video: Perlavisión pic.twitter.com/mFYw4Hw1vK — Cienfuegos Encanta (@200Cienfuegos) July 30, 2022

Over a hundred Haitian migrants received medical assistance in Cienfuegos after arriving on Friday afternoon to the coast of the province.

For their part, the migrants received the corresponding medical care by Cuban health personnel, including assistance and a thorough check-up, at the Ismaelillo camp, where they will be installed.

As in previous cases, the Cuban government will establish contact with its Haitian counterpart in order to guarantee the safe and voluntary return of these people to their country in accordance with the provisions of international migratory treaties.

On May 25, around 800 Haitian migrants landed on a boat north of the central Cuban province of Villa Clara, after being shipwrecked for several days on their way to U.S. territory.