UN Warns of Rising Casualties in Haiti Conflict

The United Nations Office for Human Rights reported Saturday that some 934 people died in Haiti this year as a result of the violent situation between armed gangs.

In this regard, the spokesperson for the human rights organization, Jeremy Laurence, affirmed that most of the victims do not have direct links with armed groups, while there is an increase in the number of cases of sexual abuse.

In this sense, Laurence urged the country's authorities to implement a response in order to guarantee the protection of human rights, which are prioritized when intervening in a crisis.

Likewise, the spokesman called on the armed groups to cease fire in order to respect the right to life of Haitians, in the midst of the increase in murders when 234 dead or wounded have been registered since July 8.

For its part, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti (OCHA) highlighted that in the week of July 7-14, 99 deaths, 135 wounded and around 20 missing persons were reported.

According to OCHA, approximately 277,000 people from the commune of Cité Soleil were trapped in the conflict zone where water supply has been interrupted since the end of last week.

At the same time, more than 100 houses have been burned down, which has increased the number of displaced persons to 2,500 people as a result of the escalation of hostilities and terrorist acts in the nation.