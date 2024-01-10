Haiti: Caricom Reiterates Support for Restoration of Peace

On Wednesday, local radio reported that the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat reiterated its willingness to continue working with all stakeholders in the restoration of a peaceful environment in Haiti.
In a statement released here, Caricom stresses that achieving this goal with internal and external actors is necessary for the development of the Antillean country.
The Caribbean organization regretted that the majority of the population is submerged in precariousness due to the persistence of the crisis, accentuated by the escalation of violence by criminal gangs.
Previously, at a meeting, its members again urged all sectors involved to do everything possible to achieve a solution as quickly as possible.
The tweet reads, "CARICOM Heads of Government held their 7th meeting in Georgetown on 5-01-24 to review the situation in Haiti and identify actions to support a Haitian-led solution to the country's crisis."
This would allow, among other things, the restoration of stability, the delivery of humanitarian aid to certain at-risk areas and the organization of general elections.
Caricom is also attentive to preparations for the deployment of the multinational security support mission in Haiti.