Alarming Food Situation in Haiti

The drought exceeded the normal average, and from August to October this process was more noticeable, particularly in the southern region.

The food situation in Haiti is now described as alarming, with some 8.2 million people facing difficulties in accessing basic commodities.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP), recalled that the instrument to measure this section was established in the Caribbean country in 2021, and it showed that insufficient food consumption in November 2023 had a prevalence of 70.8 percent.

Meanwhile, in October it was 72.4 percent, so the country starts 2024 in that situation.

The WFP makes it clear that most basic foodstuffs are available throughout the country, but many Haitians will be unable to acquire them if food prices continue to rise.

To these numbers must be added the fact that the drought exceeded the normal average, and from August to October this process was more noticeable, and particularly in the southern region.

"La faim peut devenir le terreau des conflits et de l’instabilité. Haïti ne connaîtra pas la paix tant que la moitié de ses citoyens ne sauront pas d’où viendra leur prochain repas."



Notre Directeur @CreoleBauer dans la section Libre Opinion @LeDevoir ��️https://t.co/B9KpofVoss — WFP Haiti (PAM) ��️ (@WFP_Haiti) January 3, 2024



The tweet reads, ""Hunger can become a breeding ground for conflict and instability. Haiti will not know peace until half of its citizens know where their next meal is coming from." Our Director Jean-Martin Bauer in the Free Opinion section Le Devoir"

Also, at another time of the year, heavy rains damaged large areas of farmland, which will have an impact on agricultural yields in the Caribbean country.

Previously, the WFP denounced that gang violence and economic slowdown caused high levels of food insecurity.

The international organization warned that, without an immediate injection of funds, there is a risk that even more people will go hungry.

Progress is fragile due to a shortage of funds and an increase in internally displaced persons as a result of the recent wave of violence.