Haiti: Education Agenda with Seven Projects for 2024

In view of the ministry's desire to promote reading, the country will produce and distribute free of charge one million books in Creole for third and fourth grades.

The Haitian Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training has seven priority projects in 2024 to develop the sector in different directions.

This portfolio plans to build 20 schools and high schools in the metropolitan area of this capital city, and to accelerate the separation of basic schools from secondary schools, in order to implement a new curriculum.

Likewise, it will assign a unique school identification number to students, accreditation of schools and certification of teachers.

Mandatory preschool, multilingualism and the gradual generalization of the competency-based approach will be established. Curricula will also be updated, and the new evaluation system will be implemented.

As a fifth task, the gradual replacement of teachers and technical staff is foreseen, as many have left the sector.

Hence, the importance of accelerating the hiring and training of teachers for the new primary and secondary school subjects, in addition to the compensation for learning, including Educational Radio and Television.

The seventh item on the government's education agenda is the extension of the technical baccalaureate experience through high schools, including agricultural technical schools, along with school canteens based on local products.