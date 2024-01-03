Haiti: Exodus in 2023 Generates Concern

The visa programs of Canada and the United States are insufficient, hence approximately 33,000 Haitians have crossed the Darien jungle this year, with the aim of reaching the second nation mentioned.

The abandonment of the country by ordinary citizens, education and health professionals and executives from different sectors generates another concern in Haiti today.

In 2023 the Haitian population tried to survive, but many already felt disoriented, tired and discouraged due to deteriorating security, rising inflation and worsening political contradictions.

Living their days in the midst of organized crime, sexual violence, unemployment, among other difficulties, is no longer an option, and they turn their gaze to destinations such as Mexico, Canada and the United States, to the latter of which more than 100,000 Haitians arrived last year.

This week, @USCG Cutter Confidence's crew disrupted the voyage of an overloaded vessel in intl. waters near Haiti's coast. The crew shadowed the vessel back to port, deterring an illegal voyage to the U.S. & likely preventing loss of life due to unsafe maritime migration. #OVS pic.twitter.com/Alq5LLxpIN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 31, 2023

"Many young people would like to stay, but the lack of viable options leaves them no other choice. Young people are neglected and there are no development policies to encourage them to stay," Sam Guillaume of the Support Group for Returnees and Refugees told Le National newspaper.

According to the organization, from January to November 2023, the return of 492,140 Haitian migrants from the Dominican Republic was registered. These include 224,614 returnees, 216,30 did so spontaneously and 51,496 were returned.

Meanwhile, the National Office of Migration (ONM) said to have received a total of 318,86 migrants from the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Two thousand 490 citizens were intercepted at sea, 135 were deported, and four thousand nine were repatriated to Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture international airport from Cuba, Mexico, the United States, Jamaica and Türkiye, the ONM said.