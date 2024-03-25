Haiti: Gangs Attack Special Police Unit

More than a dozen police stations and sub-stations have already been set on fire and the two largest prisons in the metropolitan area have been emptied of their inmates.

On Sunday, the Departmental Brigade of Operation and Intervention was the target of a coordinated attack by gangs wreaking terror in Haiti's capital, where the police are blacklisted by criminal gangs.

The Clercine and Tabarre area woke up to a hail of automatic weapons fire that echoed through the neighbourhoods, but the officers managed to repel the action of the thugs.

Although residents of the area confirmed to the newspaper Le Nouvelliste the attack against the commando, the National Union of the Haitian Police only referred to a shooting very close to the base of the internal order without casualties.

The newspaper recalls that since 29 February, the gangs, grouped under the label Live Together, have multiplied their actions against police buildings and other strategic sites.

(1/2) Les locaux du BOID et le commissariat de Tabarre attaqués par des bandits armés ce samedi matin.



The tweet reads, "BOID premises and Tabarre police station attacked by armed bandits this Saturday morning. Bandits attacked BOID and Tabarre police station this Saturday morning, PNH counterattack."

The daring of the gang members had already gone too far when they attacked, ransacked and burned down the residence of the interim director general of the Haitian National Police, Frantz Elbé.

At the time of the attack, the number one of the corps was not present at his home in the Croix-des-Bouquets district of the commune, because he had already managed to escape from his house due to insecurity.

Hours before this violent action against Elbé, gang members attacked the very headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, demonstrating that criminal gangs dominate 80 percent of Port-au-Prince.