Haiti: Integrity School Clubs Fight Corruption

Involving students in efforts to understand and fight corruption is a much better way to destroy, or at least reduce, the reproductive capacity of this "hydra that is doing so much damage to Haitian society."

On Monday, Haiti's Ministry of Education and the Anti-Corruption Unit launched Integrity Clubs, an initiative that aims to spread to all schools in the country.

According to official reports, the aim of the project is to create a similar circle in all the country's schools, encouraging young people to join the fight against corruption through a process of self-learning and self-criticism.

Currently, only the Lycée National de Petion-Ville and the Canadian-Haitian College have such clubs, which, according to the general director of the Anti-Corruption Unit, Hans Jacques Ludwig Joseph, constitutes a new phase in the reconstruction of a new mentality based on honesty and respect for others.

Involving students in efforts to understand and fight corruption is a much better way to destroy, or at least reduce, the reproductive capacity of this "hydra that is doing so much damage to Haitian society," he said.

Le lancement des Clubs d'Intégrité dans les écoles publiques et privées du pays participe à ce projet vital de créer de nouveaux citoyens qui rejettent la corruption et qui cultivent la transparence, la probité et l'éthique dans tous les actes qu'ils posent.

On continue! pic.twitter.com/2THPuvnXpn — Hans Joseph (@hansjosephl1) November 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "The launch of Integrity Clubs in the country's public and private schools is part of this vital project to create new citizens who reject corruption and cultivate transparency, probity and ethics in all their actions. We're going on!"

For his part, Hervé Boursiquot, director general of the National Office of Partnerships for Education, pointed out that involving students in the fight against corruption is in line with the government's philosophy.

He also highlighted the congruence between the creation of the clubs and the introduction in the school curriculum of the subject Education for Citizenship, as part of the efforts for the school to form awareness and values to students.

"We can no longer afford to include the students we train today in the list of tomorrow's corrupter. That is why we must instill in them the values of good citizenship," said Boursiquot.