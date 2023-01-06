Guyana Confers Roraima Order To St. Vincent Prime Minister

"This Order is a well-deserved medal of the tireless commitment and unwavering contributions that Dr. Gonsalves has made to the Caribbean integration", Guyana's President Ali stated.

On Thursday, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali conferred Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves the Roraima Order, the second most important recognition given to personalities who have offered outstanding service to Guyana.

"The Roraima Order is a well-deserved medal of the tireless commitment and unwavering contributions that Dr. Gonsalves has made to the Caribbean integration", Ali stated, adding that he was honored to present such a recognition.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s solidarity with Guyana in protecting democracy and territorial integrity. He called Gonsalves a man committed to the Caribbean peace, security, and development.

Gonsalves, currently on a 4-day official visit to Guyana, agreed that his country have a long-standing friendship with Guyanese politicians and people.

He recalled, for instance, the strong relationship he maintained with one of Guyana’s founding fathers, Cheddi Jagan, and the efforts of former President Bharrat Jagdeo to deepen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Regarding Ali, Gonsalves praised his ability to boost regional integration and surmount common challenges like food insecurity and climate change.

“At the councils of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ali is heard more and more. His voice of reason and clarity of thinking command respect”, the Prime Minister said and hoped to deepen bilateral relations.