Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York where on April 23 and on the 24 he will take an interest in UN Security Board sessions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York. Tomorrow, a session of the UNSC will be held chaired by him," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also noted that concurrently, a total of nearly 3 million individuals used Flightradar to monitor his flight, with over 700,000 individuals doing so constantly. “A record” Zakharova said.

Russia open to meeting American diplomats on Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's visit to New York if US takes initiative - Moscow's top diplomat at UN Nebenzya.



It is anticipated that the Russian diplomat will convene a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Monday. Previously, Vasily Nebenzya, the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, conveyed that Russia had amassed a substantial number of issues to deliberate upon.

Moreover, Lavrov extended invitations to the top diplomats of numerous nations, including the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to partake in United Nations Security Council sessions that are presided over by Russia.

As per the pronouncement of the Foreign Minister of Russia, Moscow is amenable to deliberating a rendezvous with Blinken and is never disinclined to substantial proposals of dialogue made by the American side.

Prior to the departure of the Russian delegation for New York, Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, articulated that no plans have been made for said meeting, and its potentiality is contingent upon prevailing conditions.