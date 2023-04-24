    • Live
Kremlin Denounces NATO as an Instrument of Confrontation

"It is a war machine. And it has been approaching our borders all this time."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an instrument of confrontation.

NATO was conceived, designed and executed as "an instrument of confrontation" and not peace,  Peskov said at a Knowledge Society event being held in Moscow.

"It is a war machine. And it has been approaching our borders all this time," the spokesman denounced, pointing to the West's lies about NATO's non-expansion or Russia's isolation and economic collapse.   

In this regard, Peskov said that "Russia's isolation is another lie that is repeated like a mantra (...) We participate in many integration partnerships, cooperation formats (...) The world is much bigger and more diverse than the G7."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, 120 foreign companies have left Russia since the country launched its special military operation in Ukraine. "Before the start of the operation, there were about 1 404 foreign companies in the country. These had 2 405 subsidiaries."

Referring to the anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its European allies, Peskov said they are "a double-edged sword" and it shows as the entire eurozone is experiencing an all-time high in inflation.

Since February last year, more than 12 600 new restrictive measures against Russia have been activated in addition to the nearly 2 700 already in place, according to the Castellum.AI database, which tracks sanctions against Russia.

"The pressure on Russia will not be reduced," Peskov said, adding that this does not represent an obstacle to the country's development.  Alternative directions for trade and economic cooperation with new partners are opening up, the Russian diplomat said.   

