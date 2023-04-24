Attack by Above-Water Drones on Sevastopol Repelled

The recent assault via aerial drones on the vicinity of Sevastopol was successfully thwarted, with no reported damage to any local infrastructure.

According to a communication posted on Monday to his Telegram channel, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev indicated that the anti-submarine/sabotage defense units successfully neutralized an above-water drone positioned at the outer anchorage of Sevastopol.

Furthermore, another drone positioned within the vicinity experienced a spontaneous explosion that did not result in any damage to the surrounding infrastructure.

Previously, he made a statement indicating that the Black Sea Fleet was engaged in the defense against aerial unmanned vehicles at the outer anchorage of Sevastopol.

Sevastopol came under attack by surface drones on April 24 at around 3:30 a.m., Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, claimed.



"Today, beginning at 3:30 a.m., an attack on Sevastopol was attempted. The situation to date: one above-water drone was eliminated by the anti-submarine/sabotage defense forces, another one blew up on its own. Everything occurred at outer anchorage, no facilities have been damaged. Right now it’s quiet in the city, but all forces and services remain on alert," he wrote.

Sevastopol serves as the primary naval base for the Black Sea Fleet and has been the target of multiple drone attacks by the Ukrainian military in recent months.

On March 22, a recent drone strike targeted Sevastopol, ultimately resulting in the elimination of three targets by the Black Sea Fleet.