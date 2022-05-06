Gulf Clan Sets Armed Strike In Revenge For Otoniel Extradition

The Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) stressed that its "order" will last four days and that people who do not obey it will be "discharged".

On Thursday, Colombia’s largest paramilitary group Gulf Clan began an armed strike in several departments because of the extradition of its leader Dairo Usuga (aka Otoniel) to the United States.

The Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as this group is also known, stressed that its "order" will last four days and that people who do not obey it will be "discharged".

So far, the AGC members have set fire to vehicles, closed shops, detained citizens, and painted carts with their logos in the Cordoba, Bolivar, Antioquia, and Santander departments. To counteract these attacks, the Army and the Police deployed a special security operation.

"Commanders have moved to the sites where the attacks have been presented to direct the operations personally. Our intelligence agents are working in a coordinated manner to anticipate any possible action by the Gulf Clan,” the Police explained.

Like all other armed groups in Colombia, you see their graffiti tags in the areas they control. This makes me a bad road trip companion here because Im obsessively looking for/talking about this



You: "oh the countryside is beautiful"



Me: "Look! AGC tags!" pic.twitter.com/v9XribSaWg — Joshua Collins (@InvisiblesMuros) May 6, 2022

Nevertheless, it asked the citizens who live in these regions maximum caution and suggested avoiding activities near government facilities, military, and police garrisons.

Before being extradited to the United States, 50-year-old criminal Otoniel had 128 arrest warrants and seven convictions in Colombia for drug trafficking, extortion, homicide, forced displacement, arms trafficking, formation of armed groups, and crimes against humanity.

Many citizens, however, rejected his extradition, which they claimed will prevent them from knowing where the remains of their relatives murdered by the AGC members are.