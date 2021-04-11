Guillermo Lasso Is Ecuador's President-Elect

"This is a historic day, a day in which all Ecuadorians have decided their future and expressed with their vote the need for change", he stressed.

A little before 10 pm, the National Electoral Council presented the results of the presidential elections held in Ecuador. With 97 percent of the votes officially counted, the Creating Opportunities (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso is the next president of this Andean country after obtaining 52.52 percent of the votes.

Electoral authorities confirmed that Union for Hope (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz had won 47.48 percent of the vote so far. A few minutes earlier, this leftist politician publicly congratulated the president-elect.

Before the declaration of the last official results, the CREO candidate held a press conference in which he called for the unity of the country and assumed his electoral triumph.

"This is a historic day, a day in which all Ecuadorians have decided their future and expressed with their vote the need for change and the desire for better days for all", said Lasso before his supporters gathered in Guayaquil.

#Ecuador | Left-wing presidential candidate Andres Arauz: "To all of you who trusted us, I want to thank you with all my heart. We will never forget them. We will be working and defending our citizens." pic.twitter.com/ebgyxKhKXV — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

The conservative banker became president of his country on the third attempt. Previously, he participated in the 2013 presidential elections when he lost to then-President Rafael Correa and in the 2017 elections when he lost to current President Lenin Moreno. On this occasion, however, he reached the presidency with the vote of the majority of the population residing in the highland provinces.

In his victory speech, Lasso vowed to defend the rights of the LGTBI community, women, teenage mothers, farmers, and other social groups.

"We will work decisively for the 17 million Ecuadoreans, leaving no one behind," the conservative politician said, as reported by outlet 20 Minutos.,

