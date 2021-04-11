Arauz: ‘Today We Begin the Reconstruction Of Popular Power'

"This is an electoral setback but in no way is it a political or moral defeat because ours is a project of life aiming at building a future for all in solidarity", Andres Arauz stressed.

On Sunday night, the Union for Hope (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz held a press conference to express his political positions and recognize the victory of the Creating Opportunities (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso.

"From today we have to return to being one Ecuador... during campaigns, we sought to differentiate ourselves but today the time has come to build bridges and build consensus," he said.

The leftist candidate indicated that he would call Lasso to congratulate him on his victory and remind him that he and his political organization will support everything that benefits the majority of the people and will oppose everything that seeks to maintain privileges for a few.

"The votes we received are a commitment to defend policies for health and education. Those votes reiterate that UNES is the main political force in the country," Arauz recalled.

#Ecuador | With 93.46% of the votes counted, the right-wing candidate Guillermo Lasso beats the left-wing candidate Andres Arauz so far. pic.twitter.com/hjtzYmNdVE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

"We will be attentive to any attempt to use the state to benefit a few," the young economist said and promised the leftist militancy that he will work every day to defend the interests of the most vulnerable population.

Arauz pointed out that he will dedicate the next years to build the political conditions that will allow "a new historical block" that represents progressivism, multiculturalism, and social democracy.

"Today is the beginning of a new stage of reconstruction of popular power," he stressed and vowed to "continue weaving bonds of unity."

"A real renewal of the way of doing politics is needed," Arauz said after recalling the dirty campaign against him and the political persecution against his supporters. Finally, the UNES candidate invited Lasso to respect the rule of law.

"Hatred does not build... We do not want Ecuadorians to continue to be imprisoned because of their way of thinking."