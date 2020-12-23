Guatemalans Demand Search for Missing Youth Soccer Player

She disappeared after a quarter-final game of the Female League on Sunday.

Family and friends of soccer player Sharon Santa Cruz, 17, who has been missing since Dec. 20, took to Guatemala City's streets to demand her search.

On Tuesday, activists gathered peacefully in the Constitution Square with banners that read "Justice for Sharon," "Not One Less," and "We are not complete today, we are missing Sharon."

"We want to motivate authorities to find the whereabouts of the young player of the Communications soccer club," journalist Maria España tweeted.

Ana Martinez, who plays for the Napoli Italian football club, also took social networks to raise awareness on Sharon's disappearance.

"I can't believe that these things keep happening," Martinez tweeted as she urged finding the young player, "who is considered a promise of Guatemalan soccer."

"Sharon querida, aquí están tus amigas", gritan decenas de ciudadanos en el Paseo de la Sexta, zona 1. La joven futbolista Sharon Melissa Santa Cruz Huertas desapareció el sábado último luego de un encuentro de futbol en zona 6. pic.twitter.com/7bh1UezP16 — Edwin Pitán (@Epitan_PL) December 23, 2020

"'Dear Sharon, here are your friends,' citizens shout in Paseo de la Sexta, zone 1. The young soccer player Sharon Santa Cruz disappeared last Saturday after a soccer match in zone 6."

Authorities activated an Alba Keneth alert, the system for searching, locating, and immediately safeguarding missing or abducted children and adolescents. On Sunday, Sharon was last seen at the Cementos Progreso Stadium, in Guatemala's capital, after a quarter-final game of the Female League. She was wearing the club's white uniform. "That same day, nine other disappearances were also reported. They received no reaction from any official authority," journalist Daniela Sanchez stressed. Over the last month, 78 children or adolescents have disappeared in Guatemala. Of those, 48 remain missing, according to the Alba Keneth Weekly Alert Report.