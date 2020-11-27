Guatemalans Calls for New Protests Against President Giammattei

Social outrage increased after two young people lost their left eye due to the explosion of a tear gas canister thrown by the cops.

Guatemala's social and student organizations called for taking to the streets this Saturday to urge an end to President Alejandro Giammattei's government "whose neoliberal policies have entrenched corruption."

"Workers and students will take over the country's main squares to demand change. We are disappointed at the government for its lack of interest in the most vulnerable people," the University Students Association (AEU) stated.

The organizations Landivarianos, Solidarity Festivals, Positive People, Young Politicians in Action, and Another Guatemala will also join the protests throughout the country.

"We are holding firm to the request that President Giammattei, Interior Minister Gendri Reyes, and National Civil Police director Jose Tzuban resign," Solidarity Festivals President Lucia Ixchiu said.

Over one thousand people have gathered in the Central Plaza of Guatemala City to protest corruption, the 2021 budget (which was passed in the middle of the night), and to demand to know what happen to the money made available for the pandemic response pic.twitter.com/oWeYflqA2B — Jeff Abbott (@palabrasdeabajo) November 21, 2020

"We also demand a new Constitution that will put an end to the corrupt political class that is destroying our country," she added. Since Nov. 21, there have been constant demonstrations against the Gianmattei administration and the Congress following the approval of the 2021 Budget. Although it was recently revoked due to the social outbreak, this budget increased public spending for the benefit of private construction companies, leaving aside the fight against poverty and the development of the education and health sectors.



