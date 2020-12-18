Attacks on Human Rights Activists Set New Record in Guatemala

So far this year, 1.004 cases of violence against human rights defenders and organizations have been recorded.

Guatemala's Unit for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders (Udefegua) Thursday warned of the increasing number of aggressions against human rights defenders, noting 22 attempts of murders and 15 assassinations of social activists so far this year.

Udefegua registered 1,004 aggressions, 338 of which were committed against human rights female activists, 530 against men, and 136 against collectives, communities, and organizations.

The highest records of violence were seen in the departments of Guatemala, Izabal, Alta Verapaz, Quetzaltenango, Huehuetenango, Solola and Chiquimula.

Highlighting that there have been 313 cases of criminalization against social activists, Udefegua called for attention to the arbitrary detention of Anastasia Mejia, a journalist who is still facing legal proceedings.

Guatemala is in crisis. Institutions like the Constitutional Court and Human Rights Office, key to ensuring Xinka Indigenous rights are respected during the consultation on #PanAmericanSilver's Escobal mine, are being undercut by corruption. https://t.co/AmCiwwOTCv — Earthworks (@Earthworks) December 2, 2020

Udefegua considered that President Alejandro Giammattei's administration has promoted repression, criminalization, and violence against social activists.

Previously, the greatest number of aggressions against human rights defenders and organizations was documented in 2014 (820 acts of violence). So far this year, however, 1.004 cases have been recorded.

"Giammattei has promoted the consolidation of authoritarianism and the closing of spaces for democratic participation, thus implementing a repressive policy against all those people who oppose his interests," Udefegua said.