Guatemala: Social Organizations Call for Constitutional Reforms

"Guatemala needs to transform immediately the system from its roots and real actions to address the population's urgent needs of housing, food, and health," ASP said.

Members of Indigenous organizations, student movements, women's groups, and other social groups demand the convening of a constituent assembly to solve Guatemala's political crisis.

Gathered under a movement labeled Guatemala's Social and Popular Assembly (ASP), the organizations announced protests nationwide to demand the resign of President Alejandro Giammattei and Vice President Guillermo Castillo.

They also urged for "the purging" of Congress and the appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals.

#Guatemala: '#5D Protesters are gathering in the Central Park of Guatemala City for the third consecutive Saturday to protest against impunity & corruption in the government of Alejandro Giammattei.' https://t.co/zURsJx5kto #Democracy #corruption — Roberto Jones (@rjstrikers) December 6, 2020

Social unrest broke out in mid-November to reject the 2021 budget bill that failed to address the country's most urgent problems, which were enhanced by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

Among the ASP members are the San Carlos University Student Association (AEU), Jesuit Landivar University Association, and the National Mayan movement Waqib' Kej.

There are 25 ethnic groups in Guatemala, 22 of which are of Mayan origin, while the majority of the population is composed of women.