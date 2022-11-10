Guajajara Could Become Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Minister

President-elect Lula da Silva and Sonia Gujajara are expected to meet at the 2022 UN Climate Change next week.

World-famous environmental activist Sonia Guajajara, is "the consensus name" to lead the Indigenous Peoples Ministry that will be created by Lula da Silva when he takes office in January 2023.

According to O Globo, the members of the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) met last weekend in Brasilia to analyze political or social leaders who could lead the new Ministry.

The figure with the most support at their meeting was Gujajara, who recently became Sao Paulo's first elected Indigenous lawmaker with the support of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL).

She also received the support of important figures in Lula's transition team, such as Senator Randolfe Rodrigues and Rosangela da Silva, the wife of the Brazilian president-elect. Former environment minister Marina Silva also supports Gujajara's appointment.

On Thursday, Gujajara arrived in Egypt to participate in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) which will run until Nov. 18.

According to O Globo, she will discuss with other social leaders her possible participation in the Indigenous Ministry in case she is officially invited to fill that position.

It was also reported that Lula da Silva would travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 on Nov.14. Over the next week, therefore, the name of the future minister of Indigenous peoples is expected to be revealed after a meeting between him and Gujajara.