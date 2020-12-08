Venezuela: Electoral Council Briefs on Second Election Report

The "Great Patriotic Pole" continues to lead the elections, securing 68.43 percent of the ballots cast on Sunday.

Having counted 98.63 percent of the ballots cast in Sunday's elections, the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) coalition secured 75 percent of the 277 seats that make up Venezuela's Parliament.

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo informed that valid votes tallies climbed to 6,251,018 votes, which represents a turnout of 30.6 percent.

GPP obtained 4 million 277,926 votes for a total of 68.43 percent of Sunday's ballots. The coalition Democratic Alliance (DA) placed second with 1,095,170 votes (17.51 percent), followed by the United Venezuela Alliance (AVU) with 259,450 votes (4.15 percent).

Venezuela's Communist Party (PCV) gained 168,743 votes (2.7 percent) and other political organizations obtained 405,017 votes (6.48 percent).

Observing Venezuelan elections today. A very calm, orderly process. Everyone was in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/BfVDddLrWR — Nick Estes (@nickwestes) December 6, 2020

Alfonzo also received the technical reports from over 200 foreign observers and 1500 national electoral specialists.

On Wednesday, elections will be held to choose the three lawmakers from indigenous communities.

Over 3,500 community assemblies in 10 states have been held to designate the spokespersons that will elect the Indigenous people's representatives.