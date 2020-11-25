Group in France Demands EU to Change Policy Towards Venezuela

A Venezuela-solidarity group organized in France has issued a communiqué demanding the European Union to abandon their confrontational policies with Venezuela's government and respect the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Bolivarian Circle of Paris, a group that supports the legitimate Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, demanded today that the European Union (EU) abandon the aggressive policy imposed by the United States against Venezuela and respect the parliamentary elections in the South American country.

The EU does not want to acknowledge the mistake it makes by not acting in accordance with respect to the constitutions of each country and acting without sovereignty, by submitting to the pressures of the US foreign policy guidelines and in particular of the Donald Trump government, the group warned in a communiqué.

In this sense, the group reiterated Venezuelans' right to elect their representatives on December 6 legitimately and democratically through a secret and universal vote, even when other institutions or governments do not want to recognize it.

Personalities and citizens worldwide demand respect for this right, embodied in the 1999 Venezuelan Constitution, approved in a referendum by a large majority and defended by the sovereign people and the Bolivarian government.

According to the Bolivarian Circles of Paris, among the calls made regarding these elections, those made to the EU and its institutions to abandon arrogant and neo-colonialist positions and interference in Latin America stand out.

Their declaration specified that it is up to Venezuelans to resolve the problems, difficulties, and differences within their country, without interference or unilateral and illegal external measures.

The Venezuelan people have a heightened awareness of their homeland and are capable, with their intelligence, conscience, and autonomy of finding their own solutions, the document insisted.