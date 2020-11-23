Venezuela: Regional Electoral Boards Start Election Training

14,400 candidates from 107 political and Indigenous organizations have been registered to contest the parliamentary elections.

Venezuela's electoral authorities announced that the training of Regional Electoral Boards (REB) will be carried out from November 23rd until November 27th, as set out in the electoral calendar ahead of the parliamentary elections to take place on December 6.

The training will be conducted by the National Electoral Board (NEB) and the National Office of Subaltern Electoral Organizations (ONOES).

Meanwhile, a total of 293,977 identity cards have been processed by the Administrative Service of Identification, Migration, and Foreigners (SAIME) in 62 offices throughout the country in the lead up to the parliamentary elections.

SAIME President Gustavo Vizcaino noted that his institution is working to approve electronic ID cards with QR codes to be used for the long term.

14,400 candidates from 107 political and Indigenous organizations have been registered to contest the parliamentary elections that will determine the 277 members of the National Assembly.

President Nicolas Maduro announced that the last week of the radical quarantine of the year 2020 will begin on Monday and a controlled flexibilization is set to rule throughout December, as part of the 7+7 Plus scheme to curb the COVID-19 spread.

"We are in the middle of Christmas, we want to share, work, gain, gifts, love, forgiveness, encounter, and reunion with families and friends. Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year, it is a time of spirituality, and more in this year 2020, where there has been a great family reunion product of the coronavirus," President Maduro said.