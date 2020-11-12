EU Extends Sanctions on Venezuela Until November 2021

The new extended sanctions, approved and implemented for the first time in 2017, will come into effect as of Friday, November 13.

The European Union (EU) Thursday announced it is prolonging restrictive sanctions against Venezuela for one year, until November 14, 2021.

These sanctions include the weapon and equipment blockade that may be used in Venezuela and the prohibition of 36 high-ranking officials -including Diosdado Cabello, President of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela- from entering the EU, as well as freezing its assets.

Vice Presidents Tareck El Aissami and Delcy Rodriguez, Attorney General Tarek William Saab, and the Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno are also included in the list.

The new extended sanctions, approved and implemented for the first time in 2017, will come into effect as of Friday, November 13.

The Trump administration’s sanctions have further crippled Cuba’s economy already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in aid from struggling leftist ally Venezuela



The move comes as Donald Trump is trying to lock in the Cuban American vote in Florida#USElection pic.twitter.com/qA5nUA1buf — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 2, 2020