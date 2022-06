According to preliminary results of the general election from the Parliamentary Elections Office, the left-wing opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 9 out of the 15 seats.

Dickon Mitchell is expected to become Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique's new Prime Minister.

General elections on Thursday saw Dickon Mitchell's left-wing Congress triumph 9-6 over Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and his center-right New National Party (NNP).

Dickon Mitchell won his first general election eight months ago after taking over the party's leadership, which was a historic victory.

During the 2013 and 2018 elections, NDC lost back-to-back 15-0 to Keith Mitchell's NNP.