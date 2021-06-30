Grenada Uses a Raffle To Encourage Vaccination

All citizens who received a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine can participate. Those who have already been fully immunized will have a chance to win a double prize.

With funding from the National Lotteries Authority (NLS) and the Canadian Bank Note Company (CBN), the government of Grenada launched a $10,000 Eastern Caribbean dollar raffle to incentive citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Minister Nickolas Steele commented that although economic incentives are a relatively new public policy practice, they could contribute to dramatically reducing contagion levels.

All citizens who have received a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine can participate in this raffle. Those who have already been immunized with two doses will have a chance to win a double prize.

“Names are automatically registered and entered for a chance to win”, the Minister explained. The winners’ identity will remain confidential given that "the raffle’s staff will contact them directly”, he stated and added that winners will have a 15 days to come forward and accept their prizes.

The Minister also stated that winners are free to allocate the sum to a charity of their choice in case they do not wish to accept cash prizes. As of June 29, Grenada had reported only 161 COVID-19 cases and 1 related death. So far, 11.973 people had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.