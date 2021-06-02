Grenada Records Surge In Immigration From South America

This trend worries the health authorities since this country has recorded only 160 COVID-19 cases and one related death so far.

Grenade’s Immigration Department Chief Leroy Joseph on Wednesday informed that his country is recording an increase in the number of uncontrolled migrants from South American countries such as Panama and Colombia.

“From January 1 to May 31, 24 persons have been charged for entering the country illegally,” he assured and recalled that 15 people were detained while trying to access the territory last year.

“We have never seen that trend before,” Joseph said and disclosed that the immigrants were fined for non-authorized entries and they were also ordered to be deported.

Health authorities warned that uncontrolled migration might put Grenada’s citizens at risk for a COVID-19 outbreak.

#GRENADA: Grenada has recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19. This brings to 154, the total number of confirmed cases since Grenada recorded its first case on 22 March 2020. pic.twitter.com/aukwbw5D0t — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) March 16, 2021